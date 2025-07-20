New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,703,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 403,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 403,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

