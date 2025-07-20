Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

CFG stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.