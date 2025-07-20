New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 771,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

