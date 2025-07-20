SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

