Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $31.63 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,466,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

