Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 325.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.2%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $289.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $295.52.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

