Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.17. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

