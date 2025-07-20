J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

