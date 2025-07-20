Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

