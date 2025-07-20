Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

