Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.01 and a 200 day moving average of $601.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

