Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.66 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.