Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.20 and last traded at C$23.08, with a volume of 269391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$125,134.75. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

