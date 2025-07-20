Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 552,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,307% from the average daily volume of 39,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.