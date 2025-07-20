Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,941 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

