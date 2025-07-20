Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of OneAscent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,766 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 40,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.