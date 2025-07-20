1ST Source Bank Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SLV opened at $34.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

