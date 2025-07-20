Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE AMT opened at $224.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

