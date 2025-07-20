OneAscent Family Office LLC Invests $686,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $576.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $578.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

