1ST Source Bank Acquires 117 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.