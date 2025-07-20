OneAscent Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of OneAscent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

