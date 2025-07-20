1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total value of $21,820,935.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,067 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,617.26. This trade represents a 62.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,061.94. The stock has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.