AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,389 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

