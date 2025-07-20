Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

