Head-To-Head Survey: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -36.19% -3.15% -1.75% THK 2.48% 2.34% 1.57%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Intel has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intel and THK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $53.10 billion 1.90 -$18.76 billion ($4.48) -5.16 THK $2.33 billion 1.45 $68.90 million $0.23 56.63

THK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intel. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 5 25 1 0 1.87 THK 0 0 0 1 4.00

Intel presently has a consensus price target of $21.95, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than THK.

Summary

THK beats Intel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

