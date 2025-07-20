AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.16. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

