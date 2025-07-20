59,056 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Shares of ADP opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.80 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

