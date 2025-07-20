AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

