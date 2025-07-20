Comparing Lovesac (LOVE) & The Competition

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lovesac to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lovesac has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lovesac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lovesac Competitors 173 1319 2030 38 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Lovesac presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Lovesac and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $680.63 million $11.56 million 26.50 Lovesac Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 16.75

Lovesac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lovesac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74% Lovesac Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Lovesac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lovesac beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

