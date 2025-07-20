Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires Shares of 10,224 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $56.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Nebius Group’s quarterly revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

