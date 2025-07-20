Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.93. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.