FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 388 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.