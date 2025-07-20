Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.3479 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

