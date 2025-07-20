Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,931.70. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $842,005. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

