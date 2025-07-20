Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:MA opened at $552.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

