Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CNA Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. CNA Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $242,475.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,302.65. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $297,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,156.44. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $837,725. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

