Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $218,430,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $224.00 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $227.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

