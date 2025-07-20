Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,428 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

