Denali Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

