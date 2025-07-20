Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

