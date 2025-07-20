Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 79.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GSK opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.