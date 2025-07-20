Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $332.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.80. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

