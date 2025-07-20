Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,393,000 after buying an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 483,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 42.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 487,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 69.69%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

