Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6,580.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,788,684 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

