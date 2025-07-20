Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

MRCY stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $4,362,791 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

