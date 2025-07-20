Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

