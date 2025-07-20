Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

CYBR stock opened at $385.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -207.30 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

