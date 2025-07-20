Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head to Head Contrast

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Super Micro Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $20.52 million 7.80 -$10.64 million ($0.42) -13.67 Super Micro Computer $21.57 billion 1.43 $1.15 billion $1.90 27.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSI Technology and Super Micro Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super Micro Computer 2 7 7 1 2.41

Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $42.89, indicating a potential downside of 17.15%. Given Super Micro Computer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -51.85% -46.88% -32.42% Super Micro Computer 5.61% 20.41% 11.86%

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats GSI Technology on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.