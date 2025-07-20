Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 31,920 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after buying an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

