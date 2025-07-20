Foundry Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp Inc (ME) alerts:

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. First Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $299.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Increases Dividend

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

In other First Bancorp, Inc (ME) news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,600 shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $297,508.86. This represents a 15.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar purchased 4,000 shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,861.50. This trade represents a 394.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Inc (ME) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp Inc (ME) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.